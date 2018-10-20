PITTSBURGH (AP) - After almost every homicide in Pittsburgh, Tiffani Monique Walker gathers photos of the victims, learns their names and ages and how many kids they had, who loved them and who misses them.

Then she posts that information to her Facebook page, “Stop the Killing, Embrace Life,” with condolences to the victims’ families and friends.

The posts, often published within hours of the killings and well before authorities have officially identified victims, are widely shared by the page’s almost 30,000 followers. For many, they serve as both as confirmation of the death and as memorials for the victims, a place where community members express grief and outrage.

Fueled by the murder of her own sister, Walker, 33, began the Stop the Killing (or STK) page in 2015 with the hope it would raise awareness about the city’s constant violence. But three years later, she’s grappling with the page’s purpose, some pushback from the community, and the emotional toll it takes on her to keep the site running.

“I kind of feel like it’s entertainment for some people,” she said last week. “And that’s not what I’m here for.”

Walker’s sister was gunned down around 2 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2013, as she left a bar in Beltzhoover with a man she was dating.

The shooter, James Lawrence, now 26, shot 28-year-old Tiona Jackson and the man she was with multiple times. Jackson, a mother of six, died at the scene; the man survived.

Walker missed call after call from her brother that morning and didn’t hear about the shooting until close to 5 a.m.

“I was pretty numb,” Walker said. “I was in denial about it. She was just in my house; she lived around the corner from me.”

At the time, Walker lived in Mount Washington while her sister lived in Beltzhoover. They were five months apart, technically half-sisters although they never used the term. Jackson worked as a certified nursing assistant and was in school to become a nurse. She was the glue that held the family together, said Walker, who now lives in Mt. Lebanon.

“She was the backbone, she brought all the siblings together,” Walker said. “She didn’t argue with any of us. That’s why it was so shocking. She wasn’t a partier, she didn’t go out, she wasn’t a drinker, she didn’t smoke. She didn’t do any of that.”

Lawrence was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. He also was convicted of killing 21-year-old Steven Lee on March 27, 2013, and was named as a suspect in a third killing - the July 16, 2013, slaying of 30-year-old Samantha Powe, which happened a month before Lawrence was arrested and jailed.

Walker attended Lawrence’s 2015 trial. He showed no remorse; he bobbed in his seat and sang during the proceedings. Before the trial, Walker thought he might not have meant to kill her sister, thought she might have been caught in a crossfire meant for the man she was dating.

Watching Lawrence during the trial changed Walker’s mind.

“I realized he was itching to kill people,” she said.

After he was put away, Walker grew close to Lee’s family, sharing the strange bond of having siblings killed by the same man.

Walker is deeply connected to the communities in Pittsburgh that are most impacted by violence, in large part because she grew up in them.

The city’s gun violence disproportionately affects black communities, according to data provided by Pittsburgh police. Between 2006 and 2017, 2,093 people were shot in the city; 1,831 of those victims - almost 90 percent - were black.

The violence is concentrated and constant for people living in the affected communities. In September, police said the uncle of a 9-year-old boy showed up at the boy’s football practice in Mellon Park and shot his coach over a dispute about the team. In the past six years, the boy’s mother and two uncles have all been slain.

Walker has seen it in her own family. After Jackson’s murder, three of her children moved in with their father and his other children. In July, their half-brother was killed. And that came just a few months after a man shot a close friend of Jackson’s teenage daughter - and killed the friend’s mother.

“It’s almost like the living dead out here, the walking dead, like who’s next?” Walker said.

Being so connected to the community is a double-edged sword. On one hand, community members share information about homicides with Walker, sending photos to be posted on the Stop the Killing Facebook page. She learns details faster than traditional media outlets, and shares those details directly with the page’s followers. She built a platform for her anti-violence message and for her organization, Embrace Life Media.

But Walker also knows many of the people she posts about.

“I’d find myself crying, (while) posting, just so emotionally attached to it,” she said. “It’s always been hard to handle because I know the families and I know how it destroys the community.”

She also is frustrated by the Facebook page’s limitations - she always is reacting to homicides, and it feels like she’s rarely proactively working to stop the violence.

She has faced some criticism in the past few weeks for posting photos of homicide victims in which the victims are holding guns. Even though the victims published the photos on their own social media pages before they were killed, some on her page feel the posts are disrespectful.

Walker has pushed back against that complaint.

“I come from a community where everybody is a good kid who sells drugs and plays with guns,” Walker said. “Everybody feels like they were a good person. And I’m not saying they were a bad person. That’s up to God to judge. I’m just saying you can’t portray a certain image on social media - and for a lot of them, their life doesn’t match the image they’re portraying on Facebook. So I believe (family members) when they say they were nothing like that. My point is, stop portraying that image. That’s what’s going to come back to you, whether you’re that type of person or not.”

Still, Walker has decided to stop posting photos of homicide victims with guns. Instead, she hopes to find such photos while the subjects are alive, and post those photos through STK so that the community can call out the behavior.

“If we’re going to be enraged about what is posted after life, why not have that same rage while they’re living and maybe we could save their souls?” she said.

On the advice of her therapist, Walker plans to take a step back from the Stop the Killing Facebook page. She’s hoping to find volunteers to run the page and handle some of the posts, and wants to expand the focus to include more positive information and resources.

But for now, Walker is busy preparing for an event that is happening off Facebook and in the real world: a dinner and gathering for mothers who have lost children to homicide.

“For a lot of the moms, they don’t know where to start in terms of the healing process,” Walker said. “When we get moms in the room talking to each other, that shared experience is so powerful.”

She’s expecting about 40 mothers to attend the Nov. 25 dinner, which is the third “A Mother’s Love,” event she has hosted since starting Embrace Life Media. She has been fundraising and promoting the event on the STK Facebook page.

“A Mother’s Love is how I express my empathy and focus on the healing,” she said, and paused. “But STK is what brings people in.”

