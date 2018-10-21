By - Associated Press - Sunday, October 21, 2018

MEADOW LAKE, N.M. (AP) - The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office say it is investigating a double homicide in Meadow Lake.

Deputies tell Albuquerque TV station KOB that two young men were shot and killed Saturday morning.

They say a female was also shot and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Investigators have not released any information about any possible suspects in the case.

