Sen. Ben Sasse continued his spat with conservative host Sean Hannity on Sunday, saying the Fox News star’s business model is bad for the next generation.

He also put blame on MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for contributing to the problem of political tribalism, which he details in his new book, “Them: Why We Hate Each Other—and How to Heal.”

“Both of them have the same basic business model, which is to try to intensify the political addictions to the one percent of America that is listening,” Mr. Sasse told CNN on Sunday, adding both Mr. Hannity and Ms. Maddow demonize opponents without giving them a fair shake.

“The business model people like Hannity advance it is not good for the next generation,” he said.

The Nebraska Republican was responding to tweets earlier this week from Mr. Hannity, who called the senator a “con artist and a phony.”

“After your book fails, I will gladly debate you about how the success of the last 2 years never would have happened with your “never trumper” positions,” Mr. Hannity tweeted Tuesday.

“Also we can talk about how you sucked up to me during your election, and why I know you are a con artist and phony. I know you desperately want access to my 600 amazing talk radio stations and to the number one show in all of Cable news,” he added.





