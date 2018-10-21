VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi city is seeking part-time police officers as it tries to fill a personnel shortage.

WLBT-TV reports that the Vicksburg Police Department is now offering to hire part-time officers, paying $25 an hour.

Part-time officers dominate police forces in many smaller Mississippi cities and towns, but many larger cities prefer to hire full-time officers.

Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore says part-time officers could be used to serve warrants or provide security at special events, in addition to regular patrol duties.

He says the department has 20 open positions and seeks to fill more than half with part-time officers.

Moore says a part-time officer can work 10 to 20 hours a week. He says people without law enforcement certification must attend a police academy within two years of being hired.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com





