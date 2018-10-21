LANGSTON, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say one person has died after being shot during a party at a community center in Langston.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that 19-year-old Brandon DuPree died while being airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot in the chest. Officials did not immediately announce any arrests.

About 150 people attended the party Saturday night at The Langston Center, which is a community and recreational complex. Investigators say DuPree was not a Langston University student.

The OSBI has asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact law enforcement.

Further details weren’t immediately released.





