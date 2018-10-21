Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday the midterm elections come down to mob rule, saying if voters elect Democrats, they’ll be rewarding bad behavior.

The South Carolina Republican will be campaigning in 13 states over the course of 12 days, cheering on Republicans ahead of the November election.

Mr. Graham said the Democrats will move to impeach the president and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh if they gain control of Congress, where as Republicans will continue to keep the economy moving forward and defend the border.

“If you elect Democrats to run the house, you know exactly what you’re going to get,” Mr. Graham told Fox News. “You’re rewarding mob rule…don’t give these people power.”

He pointed to the harassment of Republican lawmakers like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Ted Cruz, who were both shouted at while in restaurants with their wives, and Sen. Susan Collins who has faced death threats during the Kavanaugh confirmation process.

“Name one Democratic leader who stood up to these thugs,” Mr. Graham challenged.

Mr. Graham, who became a staunch defender of Justice Kavanaugh during the unsubstantiated sexual misconduct allegations against him, will be reminding voters about how Democrats treated the nominee in Florida, California, Indiana, Illinois, Arizona, Montana, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina.

“President Trump has enlisted Senator Graham, a key ally in confirming Justice Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, to go on the road for Republican candidates,” Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman for the Republican National Committee, announced last week.

“Voters are fired up about the disgraceful confirmation process and the Democrats’ disturbing mob attacks,” she added.





