If Republicans hold the Senate and Sen. Lindsey Graham becomes chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he’ll continue to investigate the Justice Department and the FBI’s actions ahead of the 2016 election, the South Carolina Republican said Sunday.

Mr. Graham praised the work House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, and Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, have done in their probe of the controversial Trump dossier’s connection to a FISA warrant on Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

The two chairman will also be interviewing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Wednesday about him having signed off on the FISA warrant, as well as reports he offered to wear a wire to record President Trump in order to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

“I want the house to keep doing what they are doing and if Nancy Pelosi takes over, all this goes away,” Mr. Graham told Fox News on Sunday. “We are not going to turn our back on this. If I’m chairman, we are going to get to the bottom of this.”

Mr. Goodlatte, who is retiring at the end of the year, said the inspector general is also an option to continue the probe into the conduct surrounding the 2016 election if Democrats were to take the House and not continue his committee’s investigation.

“This matter is not going away based on the outcome of this election,” Mr. Goodlatte also told Fox News.

Mr. Goodlatte, Mr. Gowdy and the ranking members of their respective committees, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York and Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, will have a closed door classified meeting with Mr. Rosenstein. It will be transcribed so other members of Congress will get to review the interview.

“There is no limitation on the scope on these questions,” Mr. Goodlatte said.





