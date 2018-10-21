MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - An 18-year-old man is in custody as Montana police investigated the fatal shooting of two people in a Missoula motel.

Authorities say Preston Rossbach was arrested Saturday in Lolo and booked into the Missoula County jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney.

Rossbach was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Missoula Police Corporal Michael Camerer would not comment on the nature of Rossbach’s involvement in the shootings that sent a third person to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police are seeking a second suspect.

A man and woman were both found dead at that motel with gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. Friday. Another man, according to police, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.





