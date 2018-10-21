STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Bridgeport man is accused of shooting another man in the leg during an argument.

The Hartford Courant reports that 19-year-old Davonte Whitehurst was arrested Saturday night in Stratford on charges including attempted murder assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police say Whitehurst was visiting a woman on Wiklund Avenue when her ex-boyfriend arrived and an argument broke out. Whitehurst allegedly shot the man and fled.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire reportedly saw Whitehurst running away from the area and arrested him.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Whitehurst’s bond was set at $250,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31.

