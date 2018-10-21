President Donald Trump is poking fun at former Joe Biden on a day when both politicians were campaigning in Nevada for candidates on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Trump was in rural Elko, Nevada, for a rally a short time after Biden appeared hundreds of mile south in Las Vegas.

The president mocked the potential 2020 White House contender as ‘1 percent Joe‘ - a reference to Biden’s low showing in earlier presidential runs.

Trump said Barack Obama came along in 2008 and took Biden “off of the trash heap and made him vice president.”

Trump boasted of the size of his audience in Elko and said Biden drew only a few hundred in Las Vegas “and he was thrilled - that’s one of the biggest crowds he’s ever had.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.