PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) - Police have arrested a man they say set a fire in the lobby of police headquarters.

Authorities say Joseph Lester walked into the headquarters of the Petersburg Bureau of Police last week. They say a fire was set in the lobby. It was quickly extinguished.

News outlets say police allege Lester ran off but was located a few blocks away from the police station. He was quickly taken into custody

Lester has been charged with arson and is being held without bond. His age and other specifics were not immediately provided by authorities.

It wasn’t clear Sunday if Lester had a lawyer. Relatives of the man could not be immediately reached.





