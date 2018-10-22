MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a shooting that killed one person and left another person critically wounded.
WREG-TV reports Memphis police responded to the shooting Sunday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was found seriously wounded and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. Authorities have not released the names of those involved.
