Monday, October 22, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old is dead after a shooting near Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the toddler died Sunday evening. Investigators haven’t released details about what happened.

This story has been corrected to say the toddler died Sunday.


