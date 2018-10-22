CHICAGO (AP) - Gunfire erupted outside a Chicago church after the funeral of a musician, leaving six people wounded.

Police Sgt. Rocco Alioto says one person was critically injured when he was shot in the head Monday outside Bethlehem Star Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s South Side.

Authorities say people were gathered at the church for the funeral of a rapper who had been killed about a week ago.

Police say four victims took themselves to local hospitals and two others who were more seriously hurt were transported by Chicago Fire Department paramedics. Alioto says the man shot in the head was able to speak to police before being hospitalized with the non-life threatening injury.

Alioto said police arrived to a “chaotic scene” with shell casing spanning two blocks. No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.





