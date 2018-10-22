MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have identified the man and woman killed in a shooting at a Missoula motel last week.

The Missoulian reports the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Jason Flink and 31-year-old Megan McLaughlin were found dead Friday at the Mountain Valley Inn.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Preston Rossbach and 27-year-old Jonathan Whitworth over the weekend on two counts each of accountability for deliberate homicide or deliberate homicide in the alternative.

Jail documents do not indicate if either has hired an attorney.

Prosecutors say more charges will be coming against the pair in the assault on a third person who survived the attack.

According to charging documents, Rossbach told police they went to the hotel after Whitworth had received some “bad drugs” and wanted to visit the dealer.

