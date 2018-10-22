PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a mother shot and wounded her teenage son inside a Philadelphia home.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. But a possible motive and further details about the shooting have not been disclosed, and it wasn’t clear if the mother or the 16-year-old victim lived in the residence.

Authorities say the teen was shot in the knee and remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition. They say a weapon was recovered at the scene, but further details were not disclosed.

The names of the mother and her son were not released. The mother was taken into custody, but authorities haven’t said what charges she may be facing.





