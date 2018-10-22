BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 51-year-old malicious destruction of property suspect has died following a struggle while he was being arrested in southwestern Michigan.
Police in Berrien Springs say they responded early Monday to a complaint and a Berrien County sheriff’s deputy found the man in a parking lot. Police say he resisted arrest and was restrained. Officers called for an ambulance when he appeared to be experiencing medical difficulties.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.
A Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township officer and the sheriff’s deputy involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
