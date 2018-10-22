BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) - Bond has been set at $3 million for a suburban Chicago man charged with shooting at officers who were responding to a call.
Authorities say 42-year-old Raymond Vieyra of Bloomingdale appeared in court Monday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Police say officers were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at Vieyra’s home early Saturday morning when he exited the garage and started shooting at officers. He then went back inside the home but came back out a short time later with his hands up.
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says he’s thankful the shooting didn’t cause serious injury or death.
It was unclear if Vieyra has a defense attorney to comment on his behalf.
