MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - A driver who drunkenly rammed a minivan into a teenage skateboarder on Long Island and seriously injured him has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Luis DeJesus didn’t speak at his sentencing Monday. But 15-year-old victim Nicholas Suarez did, lifting his shirt to show his scars and saying: “I want you to remember this.”

The 43-year-old DeJesus pleaded guilty last month to assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated. His lawyer hasn’t immediately responded to messages Monday.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says Suarez and six friends were in a shopping center parking lot last Oct. 27 when DeJesus drove by, made a U-turn and “maliciously” drove toward the teens, hitting Suarez.

Suarez was hospitalized for weeks. He was left with vision damage and other medical problems.





