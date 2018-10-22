The former law firm of porn star Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti is being evicted from its office space in Southern California.

An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled against the Eagan Avenatti law firm Monday. It’s the same day Avenatti was ordered to pay $4.85 million to a former colleague in a separate lawsuit over back pay.

Judge Robert Moss’ order against the law firm terminates its lease and requires it to pay $154,000 in four months of back rent and storage space in Newport Beach.

Messages left for the landlord’s attorney, Mark Kompa, were not immediately returned.

No one appeared in court on behalf of Eagan Avenatti.





