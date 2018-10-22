An explosive device was found Monday afternoon near George Soros’ home in New York state, though it was intercepted by a Soros employee and nobody was hurt.

According to a report in the New York Times, citing “a law enforcement official,” the incident occurred Monday afternoon in Katonah, N.Y., a hamlet in an upscale area of Westchester County.

“An employee of the residence opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device,” the Bedford Police Department, which was alerted to the package at about 3:45 p.m., said in a statement. “The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford police.”

A bomb-squad team then “proactively detonated” it, the official told The Times.

Mr. Soros was not home at the time and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. According to the Times, Bedford Police turned the case over to the FBI. Mr. Soros, a billionaire who bankrolls numerous progressive and liberal activist groups, has become a favorite rhetorical target of conservatives in the last several years.





