The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. on Monday launched a tip line via phone and email for survivors of child sexual abuse by clergy to report the crimes.

A group of criminal investigators, prosecutors and victim advocates from the Superior Court Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office will review the information provided and determine if any of the complaints should be referred for prosecution.

In addition, the victim advocates will provide support and guidance to victims who report an issue.

“Survivors of child sex abuse by a clergy who wish to share their experiences and/or those who have knowledge of such abuse are encouraged to report these incidents to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for potential criminal investigation and prosecution as part of the Office’s Superior Court Division intake process,” U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu said in a statement.

The hotline comes only a few days after the Justice Department opened an investigation of child sex abuse allegations in the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania. That investigation is believed to be the first time the Justice Department has probed an organized religion on a large-scale basis.

The Clergy Abuse Reporting Line is 202-252-7008 and the email address is [email protected]





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.