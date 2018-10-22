DETROIT (AP) - A jury has been selected in the case of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after being struck by a state trooper’s Taser.

Mark Bessner is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes. Investigators say Bessner fired his Taser at Grimes from a moving patrol car in August 2017.

A jury was picked Monday in Wayne County court. Opening statements are expected Tuesday.

Bessner quit the state police shortly after Grimes‘ death. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says he created a “very high risk of death.” State police officials described his actions as criminal.

Bessner’s lawyer says he was forced to make a split-second decision when Grimes refused to stop the ATV.





