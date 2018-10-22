The House majority leader became the latest victim of violent attacks Monday — this time a rock being thrown into his home office.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, had his office in Bakersfield hit by two vandals, according to his official Instagram account.

“Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment,” Mr. McCarthy wrote.

He posted pictures of the two attackers from security cameras, another of one of them walking away with computer equipment, and a fourth of the boulder in his office.

In recent weeks, arsonists have attacked a Republican Party office in Wyoming and spray-paint-equipped anarchists have hit the Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan.





