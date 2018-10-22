SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 37-year-old massage therapist who was accused of sexually abusing four women has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

William Gene Morlang was sentenced Friday on two counts of sodomy. He was also given a concurrent one-year sentence for sexual abuse.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Morlang insisted before he was sentenced that he had not committed any crimes.

Morlang originally faced 10 criminal charges after police accused him of abusing four women.

After a trial in August, a jury found him guilty of three counts and not guilty of five charges and failed to reach a verdict on two of the counts.

s

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.