TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy is bringing his predecessor’s attorney general on board to help investigate his administration’s handling of a sexual assault complaint by a state official.

The Democratic governor’s office released a statement Monday from former Attorney General Chris Porrino.

Porrino, who served under Republican Chris Christie from 2016-2018, says he’s helping respond to information requests regarding an investigation Murphy announced last week.

Murphy last week ordered an investigation into how his administration handled allegations against Albert Alvarez.

Alvarez resigned as chief of staff at the Schools Development Authority this month as the Wall Street Journal began asking about his involvement in an alleged sexual assault.

Katie Brennan, the state housing agency’s chief of staff, told the newspaper that Alvarez sexually assaulted her in April 2017. He has denied wrongdoing.





