GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) - Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with stealing a Maserati from a home in Connecticut in April.

Greenwich police arrested the teen Friday in Waterbury.

Police tell the Greenwich Time the teen stole the 2017 Maserati Levante from a home in the affluent town’s Cos Cob neighborhood.

The teen has been charged with larceny and burglary. His name had not been released due to his age.

The Maserati Levante has a base price of close to $75,000.





