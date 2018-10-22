JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Police say a woman has been shot and killed in Mississippi following a domestic disturbance.
News outlets reported the shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in Jackson.
Officers responding to the shooting found 37-year-old Latoya McBride lying in the front yard of a home. McBride was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the woman was shot following an argument at a nearby home. Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Washington has been charged with murder.
The police department said in a Twitter message that the shooting is thought to be domestic related.
Washington has not yet had a court appearance and there is no record of an attorney for him yet.
No other details were immediately available.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.