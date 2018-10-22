LUMMI NATION RESERVATION, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot a woman to death and then killed himself on the Lummi Reservation.

The Bellingham Herald reports Lummi Law and Order responded Friday night to a report of a woman who had been shot multiple times and that the shooter had killed himself.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says officers found 32-year-old Essie Cagey of Bellingham with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. She died later at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old Alakana Halemano was found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Halemano had been at the house in violation of a protection order, the sheriff’s office says, and witnesses say the two were arguing before shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office says a handgun was found at the scene.

