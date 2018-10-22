PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) - A new law that requires police to collect DNA from people facing felony charges has led to arrest in an eastern Indiana theft case.

DNA was collected from 23-year-old Thomas L. Wright of Redkey under that law following his April arrest in a trailer theft.

State Police say Wright’s DNA matched genetic evidence collected from another trailer recovered after it was stolen in January.

The Star Press reports Wright faces a Monday initial hearing in the January theft. It wasn’t clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

State Police say there have been more than 70 DNA matches since the law took effect Jan. 1 requiring police to collect DNA from people arrested on felony charges.

DNA was previously collected only from convicted felons.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.