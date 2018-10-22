LILBURN, Ga. (AP) - School officials say a student stabbed a teacher during a class at a middle school in Atlanta’s suburbs.

Gwinnett County school officials say the teacher was taken to a hospital, and was conscious and talking to first responders. No one else was hurt.

School officials say the eighth-grader was taken into custody after the Monday afternoon stabbing at Trickum Middle School in Lilburn.

School principal Ryan Queen said in a letter to parents that was released by the school system that the stabbing occurred in a language arts classroom.

The school is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.





