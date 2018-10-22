FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado State University student who was shown on video being thrown face-first to the sidewalk by a police officer last year has been sentenced to probation.

The Coloradoan reports 23-year-old Michaella Surat was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted her in August of misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Michaella Surat was arrested in Fort Collins in April 2017 after police say she hit an officer multiple times.

A bystander’s video showed a Fort Collins police officer forcing Surat to the pavement. An internal investigation cleared the officer.

Attorney Nathan Hansen told the court that his client “has suffered a tremendous punishment as a result of this case already.”

Surat was ordered to one year of supervised probation and 48 hours of community service.

