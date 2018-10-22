FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Police in Farmington say a suspect in a homicide case has been arrested.

They say 40-year-old Ronnie Garcia of Farmington is facing a change of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Police say officers were dispatched around 1:25 a.m. Monday about a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Dion Debarry of Farmington and later died at a hospital.

Police say Garcia fled the area and a nearly 3 ½-hour standoff ensued.

Garcia was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the police station for questioning.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.