RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - A man suspected of killing and raping a 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl is scheduled to appear in court.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports that a judge could decide Monday if 21-year-old Leland Hust will remain jailed until his trial.

Police say DNA from Hust matches evidence found on the body of 6-year-old Ariana Romeo.

Hust currently faces two counts of child abuse resulting in death and one count of aggravated rape.

According to a criminal complaint, police found the little girl’s body in August at a home where several people lived, including her and the suspect.

A state medical investigator found the girl had injuries consistent with sexual assault and strangulation.

Hust has denied ever hurting or harming her.

Police say the girl’s mother also lived in the home.

