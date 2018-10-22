NEW YORK (AP) - A Swiss tourist accused of accidentally flying a drone into a midtown Manhattan office tower has been arrested.
Police say Paolo Prosetti went back to the building Monday to try to retrieve the drone and pay for the damage - and found himself in custody after police were called.
The 28-year-old was awaiting arraignment Monday evening. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has a lawyer who can comment on the allegations.
Police say the drone crashed into the 21st floor of a building on Broadway near West 54th Street on Sunday evening, leaving a hole in a window. No one was injured.
Prosetti was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of violating a law against flying aircraft over the city without following federal regulations. Drone flights are allowed in some city parks.
