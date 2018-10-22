GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - A motorist has been charged with drunken driving after police say they found her passed out behind the wheel and blocking traffic at an intersection in Grand Forks.

Officers initially were unsuccessful in waking the 24-year-old woman Sunday evening. They saw the car was still in drive and that the woman had her foot on the brake. They couldn’t get into the car because it was locked, so officers placed a patrol car in front of the woman’s vehicle to prevent her from suddenly taking off and causing a crash.

The woman eventually woke up and drove into the patrol car causing minor damage to both vehicles. No one was hurt.





