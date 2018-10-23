ROXBURY, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut environmental police have arrested three Southbury men they say were illegally hunting deer in the dark in Roxbury.

Authorities have received several complaints recently about hunting after sunset near Roxbury Airport.

A Woodbury police officer after midnight Monday spotted a vehicle shining a light in the open grass fields by the side of Route 317, an area known to be frequented by deer.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and found numerous flashlights, spotlights, ammunition, and multiple firearms, including a loaded high powered rifle, as well as evidence of a recent deer processing in the bed of the pickup.

Police charged Eftihios Marnelakis, Mihali Marnelakis, and Jacob Parcell. They are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18.





