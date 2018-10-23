NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say eight people have pleaded guilty in a New Orleans-area conspiracy to obtain oxycodone using phony prescriptions.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that six of the eight defendants have also pleaded guilty in a scheme to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone illegally.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy resulted in the diversion of approximately 10,000 oxycodone pills to the black market. Defendants in the case admitted providing their own names to have fictitious prescriptions created - or referring co-conspirators who had phony prescriptions issued in their own names.

The defendants are to be sentenced in January and February.





