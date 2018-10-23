NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) - An Alabama man has been sentenced to federal prison for enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity on two occasions.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, in a news release, says 40-year-old Christopher Braden, of Jasper, Alabama, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and six months in prison. He also will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

Authorities say Braden met young girls using the cell phone app, “Meet24.” He was arrested in 2016 in Marietta, Georgia, after arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl and in 2017 in Bremen, Georgia, after arranging to meet a 14-year-old. Both “girls” were actually undercover police officers.

Pak says Braden “was brazen and persistent in seeking out young girls on the internet.”





