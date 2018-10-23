An Alabama woman was charged Tuesday with attempting to provide support and resources to terrorist organization al Qaeda, the Justice Department announced.

Alan Mohd Abusaad, 22, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was arrested Tuesday in Ohio, according to the Justice Department. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

Ms. Abusaad instructed an undercover FBI informant how to send money to the Mujahedeen— fighters engaged in jihad — because “money is always needed,” prosecutors said.

“You can’t have a war without weapons. You can’t prepare a soldier without equipment,” she told the FBI informant, according to court documents.

Ms. Abusaad first came to the feds attention in February when she was introduced to the undercover informant by an unidentified person, prosecutors said. Communication was made through a mobile messaging app, authorities said.

The two communicated through April and Ms. Abusaad told the informant how to send money to al Qaeda to avoid detection by law enforcement, including using fake name and addresses when conducting electronic money transfers.





