Drug overdose deaths are starting to “plateau,” Health Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday, arguing the opioids epidemic is still potent but that efforts to reel in pain pills, boost treatment options and make overdose-reversing drugs ubiquitous are slowing its lethality.

More than 70,000 people died of overdoses in 2017, a 10 percent spike from 2016 that was fueled by an uptick in dangerous synthetic opioids.

Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that from late 2017 to early 2018, there’s been a slowdown on the death toll — up 3.5 percent over the 12-month period ending in March of this year, compared to the 10 percent increase in the 12-month period ending in December.

“The seemingly relentless trend of rising overdose deaths seems to be finally bending in the right direction,” Mr. Azar told the Milken Institute, an economic think tank. “Plateauing at such a high level is hardly an opportunity to declare victory. But the concerted efforts of communities across America are beginning to turn the tide.”

Members of both parties see opioids addiction as a pressing issue.

Congress started to pass bipartisan bills to address the crisis during the Obama years and continued their efforts under President Trump, who declared opioids use to be a public health emergency.

Federal lawmakers appropriated more than $8 billion to deal with problem this year and made a series of policy changes in a sweeping bill that Mr. Trump will sign in a White House ceremony on Wednesday.

“It’s clearly the most important new health care law this year,” Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander told The Washington Times.

The package allows the Food and Drug Administration to require drugmakers to package certain opioids in three- or seven-day supply “blister packs” — so patients don’t get more pills than they need — and gives National Institutes of Health authority to devote more funding to the development of non-addictive painkillers.

The legislation urges states to share information from their prescription drug monitoring programs, so they catch patients who are “doctor shopping” across borders, and extends treatment option to addicted mothers and their babies, who may be born with withdrawal symptoms.

Mr. Azar on Tuesday announced the launch of the Maternal Opioid Misuse (MOM) model, in which state Medicaid programs will work with local health providers to make sure addicted mothers are given a coordinated set of services, from maternity and delivery care to medication-assisted treatment for their addiction and follow-up primary care.

Earlier this year, Mr. Alexander visited the neonatal center at a children’s hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, and found that one third — 10 of 30 — of the babies in the unit were being treated for opioid withdrawal due to drug exposure before birth.

Also, first lady Melania Trump recently visited affected families in Philadelphia to highlight the opioid epidemic’s impact on newborns.

“It’s a significant part of the problem,” Mr. Alexander said.

Democrats overwhelmingly supported the latest opioids bill, but say Mr. Trump could do more. They say his decision to evoke emergency powers has done little besides reducing paperwork and speeding up state models that were already in place, and that GOP attempts to curtail federal Medicaid funding would harm the response.

The Trump administration says its efforts are making a difference, however.

Mr. Azar said since Mr. Trump took office in January 2017, the number of patients getting buprenorphine — a key form of opioid-addiction treatment — has increased by 21 percent, while prescriptions for another treatment, naltrexone, are up 47 percent.

Prescriptions for the overdose-reversal drug naloxone are way up, and the share of Medicare enrollees receiving excessive amounts of opioids from multiple doctors is down, he said.

“We are so far from the end of the epidemic,” Mr. Azar said, “but we are perhaps, at the end of the beginning.”





