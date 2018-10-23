LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge says a 39-year-old New Mexico man can be freed from jail on $300,000 bail while he faces driving under the influence and child neglect charges in a freeway crash that killed two people outside Las Vegas.

Antonio Romualdo-Macedo of Albuquerque remained jailed in Las Vegas after appearing Tuesday before a who set a Dec. 5 preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

The judge said if he’s released he must serve house arrest and wear a GPS monitor.

Romualdo-Macedo is accused of driving drunk with a 4-year-old in a child seat in a BMW that slammed into a disabled Honda sedan early Aug. 28 on Interstate 11 near Boulder City.

Authorities say 49-year-old Jennifer Rene Taylor-Beasinger of Henderson and 43-year-old Julius Milton Blankenship died in the crash.





