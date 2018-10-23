News organizations have ignored economic gains and other viable accomplishments made by President Trump and his administration according to multiple studies conducted by the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog.

A new study from the organization released Tuesday reveals that the press is also overlooking Mr. Trump’s triumphs in the war on terrorism and national security.

“One of the Trump administration’s major accomplishments since taking office has been the virtual destruction of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, including the capture of the terror group’s capital city of Raqqa in Syria. Under Trump, U.S.-backed coalition forces have regained nearly all of the territory that the self-ordained caliphate occupied in 2015,” wrote Bill D’Agostino, an analyst for the watchdog group.

Since Mr. Trump was inaugurated, evening news broadcasts on ABC, NBC and CBS have spent more than 10,000 minutes on the Trump presidency. Only 33 minutes — less than 1 percent — covered the administration’s handling of the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the study found.

“More broadly, the war itself has largely been forgotten. During the past 21 months, analysts found the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts spent a paltry 157 minutes on all developments in the war against ISIS, whether or not they involved the Trump administration. In contrast, those same newscasts devoted more than 33 hours of airtime to the ongoing Russia investigation,” Mr. D’Agostino said.

“The lack of network airtime for this major foreign policy accomplishment matches their stingy coverage of the strong economy and record low unemployment. From June 1 to Sept. 30, the Media Research Center found the Trump administration’s successful economic policies drew only 14 minutes out of 1,960 minutes of overall coverage, or a measly 0.71 percent,” the analyst noted.





