PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii police are trying to find a rare bonsai tree that was stolen from a nursery owner who says he spent nearly 60 years caring for it.

The tree was taken in September from a nursery owned by David Fukumoto in the Big Island community of Mountain View.

The 78-year-old Fukumoto says it was his first bonsai tree and it’s as if someone kidnapped his child.

Police asked the public for help Tuesday because they’ve exhausted their leads. They say the person who took the tree must have been familiar with it and known its value.





