BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, injuring her best friend and then fleeing the state with his 6-year-old daughter.

The Connecticut Post reports that 41-year-old Oscar Hernandez was found guilty by a jury Monday of murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault and risk of injury to a child.

He faces up to 100 years in prison at sentencing Dec. 4.

Authorities say Hernandez stabbed 26-year-old Nidia Gonzalez and her friend in the couple’s Bridgeport apartment in February 2017, then took off with their daughter, setting off a three-state search that ended when he crashed in Pennsylvania.

Gonzalez was stabbed in the neck six times, her windpipe and carotid artery punctured.

Hernandez testified in his own defense, saying the women stabbed each other during a drunken argument.

