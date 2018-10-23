DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware police chief set to go to trial on a drunken driving charge has pleaded guilty and resigned his post.

News outlets report that 48-year-old Brian C. Hill withdrew his not guilty plea Monday morning, and received one year of probation for the misdemeanor offense. He must also complete a class and pay some fees.

Court records say a state police trooper found Hill’s disabled vehicle parked on railroad tracks on night in 2017. Hill and his attorney filed a motion this year to suppress his breathalyzer results. A judge declined, saying the trooper reported Hill admitted to the charge and asked the trooper “to help him out of a bad situation.”

Clayton Mayor David Letterman says Hill resigned as chief of the Clayton Police Department on Friday.





