ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A 31-year-old Elko County man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the stabbing of a man at a home in Spring Creek.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts told the Elko Daily Free Press Steven Terry of Spring Creek is accused of beating and stabbing the 37-year-old victim Sunday morning.

Pitts says Terry was at the home with a 34-year-old woman when her former boyfriend arrived and entered a bedroom to talk with her. He says Terry then entered the bedroom beat him with a baseball bat, then stabbed him with a knife or scissors.

The victim was flown to a Utah hospital where his condition isn’t known.

Terry was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and battery with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $251,495. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

