VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman sprayed her neighbor’s two dogs with ant killer.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 75-year-old Carol Watt was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

The neighbor told Indian River County deputies that she had just let her German shepherd and Doberman pinscher out in her fenced-in backyard when she heard barking. An arrest report says the dogs’ owner and other neighbors told deputies they saw Watt spraying the dogs’ faces with a yellow canister.

Watt said she was spraying ant killer on her hanging plants and did not intentionally spray the dogs. Neighbors said they have previously seen Watt stand by the fence and antagonize the dogs.

It wasn’t known if the dogs were injured.

Watt is free on $1,000 bail. Jail records don’t list an attorney.

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com





