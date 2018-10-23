HONOLULU (AP) - The wife of a retired Honolulu police chief wants to postpone a trial against the couple on bank fraud, identity theft and obstruction allegations.

Katherine Kealoha filed a sealed request to move the trial date, which is scheduled for next month.

U.S. prosecutors say in court documents that she hasn’t shown how her “alleged medical condition” would interfere with her ability to prepare for trial.

Prosecutors say Kealoha has a history of “feigning serious illness” and that her request should be denied.

A hearing is scheduled for later Tuesday.

Kealoha, a former deputy city prosecutor, and her husband Louis Kealoha are also scheduled to face a second trial in March with four current and former officers on corruption-related charges.





