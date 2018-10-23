NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - A man whose 5-year-old foster son died after sustaining severe head trauma and bruises has been indicted on charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in the boy’s death.

Thirty-year-old Kenneth Schulz, of Newark, was indicted in June on child endangering charges after Nathaniel Gard was hospitalized and died a few days later. Licking County prosecutors had the boy’s autopsy results reviewed by an independent expert and recently presented additional evidence to a grand jury, which indicted Schulz last week on the latest charges.

Police have said Schulz told them he was using various wrestling moves on the boy when he became unresponsive

Schulz’s attorney, Eric Brehm, said Tuesday that he entered a written plea of not guilty for his client on Monday. He says Schulz maintains his innocence.





